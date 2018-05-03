DogsAtPollingStations is back and it’s happening in Portsmouth

Have your say

Local elections are underway across the Portsmouth area, as residents cast their votes for more dozens of council seats.

Human beings aren’t the only ones paying the polls a visit, though.

As is now the norm, the hashtag ‘#dogsatpollingstations’ is trending, as voters post photos of their pet pooches online.

No matter your political leanings, we can all appreciate a good pup when we see one.

Voters across the country have been tweeting pictures of the dogs alongside polling station signs.

