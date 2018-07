CLAMPERS have secured dozens of vehicles across Portsmouth in a tax crackdown.

The DVLA’s contractor NSL has been out in the city since Monday.

Clamped cars have been spotted in Talbot Road, Southsea, and at various other locations.

A DVLA spokesman said: ‘ As part of their day-to-day enforcement DVLA’s national wheel clamping partner, NSL, clamps or impounds any untaxed vehicles.

‘We can confirm that 79 untaxed vehicles have been clamped in Portsmouth since Monday.’