Driver injured after car flipped on roof in Portsmouth crash

A motorist suffered minor injuries after a car flipped on its roof after a crash in Portsmouth.

The accident, involving a Fiat Punto and an Audi, happened at the junction of Goldsmith Avenue and Talbot Road at around 10.45pm last night (August 3).

The accident happened last night in Portsmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to the scene, with fire and police both attending.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 10.45pm to a two vehicle collision, there was one minor injury.

‘ A Punto and an Audi were involved in the crash, which happened at the junction of Goldsmith Avenue and Talbot Road.

‘One of the vehicles was on its roof. The minor injuries were to the driver of the Punto.’

Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 10.59pm to assist with cleaning up the fuel that had spilt.