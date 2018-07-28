Drivers warned as long list of roadworks revealed by Portsmouth City Council

Portsmouth City Council has released a list of planned roadworks in the city.

Anglesea Road Junction improvement scheme (continues)

Some night time lane closures with diversions can be expected until September. Southbound currently closed every night Monday - Thursday from 8.30pm to 4am. Northbound lane closures on Anglesea Road and Park Road week commencing 30 July. More details about the scheme are here: portsmouth.gov.uk/ext/news/anglesea-road-improvement-scheme

Chaucer House: Isambard Brunel Road: July 16 to August 20 (continues)

Southbound road closure planned until 20 August. Signed diversion via Holbrook Road. Northbound two-way lights. Avoid area if possible and use alternative routes.

Chaucer House: Isambard Brunel Road: August 1-2

Night time road closure on Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 August (8.30pm - 5.30am). Pedestrian access only.

Eastern Road Southbound: August 2-3

Night time works, possible delays. Two-way lights and bus stop suspension in place.

Eastern Road: August 6-8

Road closure for cleansing, 10pm - 5.30am. Diversion in place, please use alternative route.

Eastney Road (junction at Devonshire Ave and Goldsmith Ave): 3 September

Resurfacing work, starting on 3 September until 21 September between 8.30am - 5.30pm. Road will be open at night time.

M275 Rudmore flyover: August 19-20

Flyover closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, diversion via slip road.

M275 Rudmore flyover: August 20 to November

Speed reduced to 50mph for safety barrier replacement.

SGN: Network upgrade works

SGN will be continuing their scheme on the pavement on Goldsmith Avenue and Winston Churchill Avenue outside Priory School, access for pedestrians is via a signed diversion route. Works to install a new gas main on Victoria Road North will take place during 24 July and 31 August, with a lane closure planned on Saturday 28 July at Bradford Junction roundabout from 8.30am - 5.30pm. More info: https://sgn.co.uk/Roadworks/Southern-projects/Portsmouth-Fratton-Bridge-roundabout/

Network Rail: Cosham High Street: July 30, 10pm-6am

Network Rail to carry out overhaul works at the railway crossing. Road closure with diversion in place.

Highways England: M27 Smart Motorway

Highways England is upgrading the M27 between junctions 4 and 11 to a smart motorway. A series of events are planned, where members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions about the scheme. Portsmouth event is Friday 27 July 10.30am - 7.30pm Cosham Community Centre. For more information about the scheme and details of all the events visit the website: highwaysengland.co.uk/m27-j4-11-smart-motorway

Portsmouth Water: Bishop Crispian Way: August 13 for five days

Expected delays due to essential water works. Multi-way lights, pedestrian crossing will remain open.

Collett Haulage: Abnormal Load: August 12 from 8am

An abnormal load will be travelling from the International Port to Lovedean on Sunday 12 August. Starting from the Port at 8am the load will travel along Twyford Avenue and Northern Parade to Hilsea and then leave the city via the A27 Eastbound. The journey will take place under police escort and rolling road closures will be in place.