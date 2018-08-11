Drivers warned of delays on Portsmouth roads due to an ‘abnormal load’

A Super Grid Transformer will be travelling from Portsmouth International Port to the National Grid Substation at Lovedean on Sunday.

It will start its journey at 8am, passing through Twyford Avenue and Northern Parade.

Abnormal load will be travelling through Portsmouth. Photo by Dan Jessup

The move is part of an upgrade at the substation which will supply homes, hospitals, schools and businesses in the area with electricity.

It will be the equivalent of having having six London Buses travelling in convoy.

Liam McLoughlin, senior projects manager at Collett & Sons, the company moving the load, said: ‘Enabling works and planning started in early 2018 for this movement.

‘We have been working with Hampshire Police in order to minimise disruption and ensure a safe passage for the convoy.

This is the route the abnormal load will take

‘The route has been used before for the delivery of Heavy Transformers, it has been recently assessed and assured by various parties and it is still the route deemed the most suitable.

‘We have notified Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire County Council, both of which have in-turn, provided road space and engineers to modify sections of the route.

‘In some areas street furniture will be temporarily removed.

‘These items are ones identified by our pre-planning swept path surveys as pinch-points for our loaded trailer on its journey to the substation.

‘In other areas, particularly at the start of the route, we have requested parking restrictions.

‘These concern parts of Twyford Ave and Northern Parade with the restrictions being essential to ensure access and egress for the laden Girder Bridge trailer.

‘We would like to apologise in advance for any delays and ask that the instructions from the police and Collett Escort vehicles are adhered to.’

This is the route the abnormal load is taking

- Departs from Portsmouth International Port via Prospect Road at 8am – travelling 10m

- Flathouse Road – 100m

- Princess Royal Way – 200m

- A3 - 200m

- Mile End Road – 400m

- A3 – 3km

- Unclassified road – 900m

- A27 – 3.7km

- Unclassified road – 500m

- A3(M) – 6.6km

- B2149 – 630m

- A3 – 800m

- Lovedean Lane – 2km

- Day Lane – 600m

- Broadway Lane – 100m

Timings

The abnormal load will depart the port at 8am on Sunday, arriving at the A27 at approximately 9am before reaching the A3(M) at around 10am. It is due to arrive at Lovedean Lane at 11am and will carry out manoeuvres to enter the substation site at 12pm on Sunday.