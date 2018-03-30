Drivers warned of heavy traffic coming into Portsmouth as Easter weekend begins

Have your say

Drivers have been warned of heavy traffic coming into Portsmouth this afternoon as the bank holiday weekend starts.

Traffic is at a standstill on the M275 southbound, with drivers queuing nearly as far as the link road to the M27.

There is also slow traffic on roads around the city centre and in Fratton.

No incidents have been reported.

Gunwharf Quays has said its multi-storey car park is full, and visitors should instead park in Wickham Street.

Portsmouth City Council’s roads team tweeted: ‘M275 S/bound inbound Portsmouth traffic moving very slowly.’