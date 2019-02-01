Drone captures incredible snowy footage of Portsmouth

Have your say

A DRONE has captured incredible footage of the city blanketed by snow.

The video was filmed by Charley Whitmore of Ground and Air Films.

Drone footage of snowy Portsmouth. Picture: Ground and Air Films

It captures a picturesque Portsmouth covered in a blanket of snow after wintry weather hit the city yesterday.

The footage shows how Southsea Common was turned white by the flurries.

After rising above the common, the drone flies down the coast line showing how much of the city was covered in snow.

It also shows a hovercraft arriving back in Portsmouth after making a crossing of the Solent, with the beach also covered in a smattering of snow.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was in place between yesterday and 1pm today – however the snow has since melted across the city.

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather alert for ice between 1pm today and tomorrow.

You can watch Ground and Air Films spectacular drone footage in the video player at the top of this article.

Let us know what you think of the footage in the comments below.