Drug dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine in Portsmouth jailed 

A drug dealer who was caught with more than £4,500 worth of class A drugs in Portsmouth has been jailed.

Thomas Okumu, 25, of Barncroft Close, Uxbridge, London, has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after being found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possessing criminal property.

Thomas Okumu has been jailed for three years and nine months. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He was arrested by Drugs Related Harm officers during a raid at the home of a vulnerable person in Stubbington Avenue, which links North End and Copnor, on October 1 last year.

Police seized crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of £4,560 during the arrest.

Drug dealers often house themselves in the homes of vulnerable people, giving them a base to deal drugs from, a term referred to as ‘cuckooing’.

Detective chief inspector Nick Heelan said: ‘Our Drugs Related Harm team and other officers work hard to safeguard vulnerable people in our city and to make it a hostile place for county lines drug dealers.

‘This is another good result for Portsmouth; drugs have been taken off of our streets, a drug dealer is behind bars and a vulnerable person has been safeguarded.

‘I hope this reassures our local community that this remains a priority for us and that we are continuing to disrupt drug dealing in Portsmouth.’

How to tell if there is drug issues in your area?

If you are concerned about drug-related activity in your area, here are the things to look out for:

- A sudden increase in visitors to a house or flat and people only staying for a very short time.

- Short exchanges between small groups of people at or close to a flat or house.

- Residents leaving a flat or house on numerous occasions throughout the day and returning a short time later.

- People loitering in an area and using their mobile phones frequently.

- New-looking or hire cars parked outside a house or flat that wouldn’t normally be there, and being driven by somebody that you wouldn’t normally associate with driving that style of car.

If you have any information about drug-related activity in your area please call us on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.