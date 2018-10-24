Dutch warship to deploy alongside HMS Queen Elizabeth from 2021

TODAY The Netherlands will become one of the first nations to announce they intend to sail alongside aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth during her first deployment in 2021.

A Dutch warship will participate in the Carrier Strike Group, which will be one of the cornerstones of NATO defence capability in the years ahead.

Prime minister Theresa May has hailed the new era of Dutch-UK security operation post-Brexit.

She said: ‘The Netherlands is one of our closest allies, as our recent work tackling cyber security threats demonstrates.

‘As we leave the European Union, we will continue to stand side by side to defend against threats to the global rules based system.

‘As I welcome King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima today, I’m pleased to announce that the Dutch navy will be among the first nations to join the Carrier Strike Group as a sign of our ongoing cooperation.’

The prime minster will thank the King and Queen of the Netherlands to Downing Street for the first time.