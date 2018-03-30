Easter opening times for Portsmouth supermarkets: Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi

Here are the opening hours for Portsmouth’s supermarkets over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
They include Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi. For smaller stores and branches outside of Portsmouth find the store locaters below.
___
Tesco - Craswell Street, PO1 1RS
Good Friday - 7am to 10pm
Tomorrow - 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 9am to 6pm
Tesco Extra - Clement Attlee Way, PO6 4SR
Good Friday - 24 hours
Tomorrow - 24 hours
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 9am to 6pm
Go to the Tesco website to find more opening times for your local branch.
Morrisons - Victory Retail Park, PO1 4QP
Good Friday - 7am to 10pm
Tomorrow - 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8am to 7pm
Go to the Morrisons website to find more opening times for your local branch.
Asda - Somers Road North, PO1 1SL
Good Friday - 7am to 11pm
Tomorrow - 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 7am to 8am
Go to the Asda website to find more opening times for your local branch.
Sainsbury’s - Commercial Road, PO1 4BS
Good Friday - 8am to 8pm
Tomorrow - 7.30am to 8pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 9am to 6pm
Go to the Sainsbury’s website to find more opening times for your local branch.
Lidl - London Road (North End), Goldmsith Avenue (Fratton) and Norway Road (Hilsea)
Good Friday - 7am to 10pm
Tomorrow - 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8am to 8pm
Go to the Lidl website to find out more opening times for your local branch.
Aldi - Gamble Road and Southampton Road (Paulsgrove)
Good Friday - 8am to 8pm
Tomorrow - 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8am to 8pm
Go the Aldi website to find out more opening times for your local branch.