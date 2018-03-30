Easter opening times for Portsmouth supermarkets: Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi

Have your say

Here are the opening hours for Portsmouth’s supermarkets over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

They include Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi. For smaller stores and branches outside of Portsmouth find the store locaters below.

Tesco - Craswell Street, PO1 1RS

Good Friday - 7am to 10pm

Tomorrow - 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 9am to 6pm

Tesco Extra - Clement Attlee Way, PO6 4SR

Good Friday - 24 hours

Tomorrow - 24 hours

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 9am to 6pm

Go to the Tesco website to find more opening times for your local branch.

Morrisons - Victory Retail Park, PO1 4QP

Good Friday - 7am to 10pm

Tomorrow - 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am to 7pm

Go to the Morrisons website to find more opening times for your local branch.

Asda - Somers Road North, PO1 1SL

Good Friday - 7am to 11pm

Tomorrow - 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am to 8am

Go to the Asda website to find more opening times for your local branch.

Sainsbury’s - Commercial Road, PO1 4BS

Good Friday - 8am to 8pm

Tomorrow - 7.30am to 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 9am to 6pm

Go to the Sainsbury’s website to find more opening times for your local branch.

Lidl - London Road (North End), Goldmsith Avenue (Fratton) and Norway Road (Hilsea)

Good Friday - 7am to 10pm

Tomorrow - 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am to 8pm

Go to the Lidl website to find out more opening times for your local branch.

Aldi - Gamble Road and Southampton Road (Paulsgrove)

Good Friday - 8am to 8pm

Tomorrow - 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am to 8pm

Go the Aldi website to find out more opening times for your local branch.