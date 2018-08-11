Eastney townhouse badly-damaged by third-floor blaze

A FIRE which started on the third floor of a property in Eastney and spread to its roof was tackled by fire crews from four different stations today.

Neighbours called 999 after fire was spotted on the balcony of the house’s third floor, at Centurion Gate, just before 1pm.

The scene at Centurion Gate. Picture: Cosham Fire Station

Crews spent just short of hour-and-a-half putting out the fire, which Hampshire fire and Rescue Service said has badly-damaged half of the property’s roof, with smoke and water damage to around three-quarters of the rest of the property.

More than 25 firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Portchester fire stations were needed to bring the flames under control, and the fire was out just after 2pm.

Crews in breathing apparatus were able to establish there was no-one inside the terraced property and no-one was injured in the incident.

Portchester Fire Station said the fire affected three town houses.

Picture: Phix-Pix Photo and Graphic Solutions

The cause of the incident is yet to be confirmed.