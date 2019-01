A FORD Fiesta and a Vauxhall Combo van were involved in a collision near the Milton Road junction in Portsmouth.

Police and the fire service were called to Warren Avenue just after 4.30pm yesterday.

Damage was caused to a road sign and to the Ford Fiesta.

One of the drivers was assessed for any potential injuries and fire crews from Southsea and Cosham made the scene safe.

No-one turned out to be injured by the collision.