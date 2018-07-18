Emergency incident causing delays on trains between London Waterloo and Portsmouth

Have your say

An emergency incident is causing delays to trains to and from London Waterloo this afternoon.

Commuters are being warned that disruptions could last until 7pm today, meaning rush hour services back to Portsmouth could be delayed.

National Rail say that trains are currently being delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised.

All lines are currently blocked as the emergency services delay with the incident between London Waterloo and Wimbledon.

South Western Rail says on its website: ‘We have been made aware of emergency services dealing with an incident between London Waterloo and Wimbledon.

‘As a result some lines are currently blocked and trains towards Wimbledon cannot travel in either direction.

‘The emergency services are working to resolve the issue however, until this work in done, no trains can travel in either direction on this line.

‘Currently the line towards Staines are open and trains are able to run on this line. However, trains may be delayed or revised as a result of this disruption.’

Tickets will be accepted on the following services:

All lines have now reopened but disruption is expected until 9pm.