Emirates are coming to Portsmouth to recruit cabin crew 

AN airline is coming to Portsmouth in a bid to recruit new cabin crew members.

Emirates are looking for both men and women to join their crews as they continue to expand the routes they offer to customers.

The airline will be holding a recruitment day at the Marriott Hotel on Southampton Road, Portsmouth, at 8am on Sunday.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates said: ‘Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers.

‘This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.

‘Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

‘It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.’

What benefits do Emirates offer cabin crew?

The airline offers successful cabin crew recruits a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai and free transport to/from work.

As well as medical and dental cover and exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

Emirates cabin crew are also offered attractive concessional travel benefits for themselves, their family and their friends.

Are there any requirements for applying?

There are a number of criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered.

These include that applicants are at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the Open Day.

Further information about the requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found at: http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/