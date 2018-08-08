Endurance swimmer in city for challenge

A CAMPAIGNER is swimming the length of the English Channel to raise awareness on protecting the nation's coastline, and he will arrive in Portsmouth in nothing but a pair of Speedos on Monday.

The visit will see British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh on day 33 of his 50-day challenge called The Long Swim.

The event will see him break a record for being the first man to swim the length of the channel wearing just Speedo swimming trunks, a cap and goggles.

He started the 560km challenge at Land’s End, Cornwall, and is scheduled to complete it on August 29 at the White Cliffs of Dover.

The total length of the swim is the equivalent of crossing the English Channel from Dover to Calais 16 times over.

Lewis said: ‘I've been swimming in the world's oceans for 30 years. This is not a long time in ecological terms, and yet I've seen the oceans change.

‘I’m swimming the length of the English Channel to call on the government to urgently protect the waters that surround the UK.’