Entries open for pupil summer writing competition

A SUMMER writing competition has been opened for children from schools in Portsmouth and across Hampshire.

The ‘I Love to Learn’ Summer Writing Competition 2018 will see Southsea author Justin Strain judging entries and presenting prizes and a signed copy of his book.

The competition has been set up by qualified teachers and directors of 'I Love To Learn Professional Tuition,’ Howard and Linda Jones.

The theme is mystery/adventure and the competition is open from now until September. A total of £100 in book tokens will go to the overall winning school.

The age categories are seven to eight, nine to 11 and 12 to 16.

Call (023) 9396 8626 for more details.