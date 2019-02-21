Everything we know so far about Portsmouth police stabbing 

Have your say

A POLICE officer is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Portsmouth.

The attack happened while the officer was out on patrol in the city at around lunchtime.

A police officer was stabbed in the back at Stamshaw Park near Newcomen Road in Portsmouth, on Thursday, February 21 at 12.15pm. Picture: Sarah Standing (210219-1682)

Here's everything you need to know about the incident:

Where did the stabbing happen?

The officer was stabbed ‘in the back’ whilst on patrol near Stamshaw Park at around 12.20pm today.

An air ambulance landed at the scene and the officer was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police at the scene of the stabbing this afternoon. Picture: Sarah Standing (210219-9850)

Have any arrests been made?

Hampshire police confirmed that a man had been arrested following the stabbing in Portsmouth.

In a statement a spokeswoman for the force said: ‘We can confirm that a police officer has been stabbed in the back in Stamshaw Park at around 12.20pm today, whilst on patrol in Newcomen Road.

‘He has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stamshaw Park stabbing

‘His next of kin have been informed.

‘We do not believe there is any wider risk to the community at this time.

‘A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

‘Investigations are ongoing.

‘Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the incident is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190063033.’

READ MORE: Man arrested after Portsmouth officer ‘stabbed in back’ whilst on patrol

A South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) spokesman added: ‘The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, along with a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance, attended a serious incident on Western Terrace around 12:15.

'The incident is now subject to a Hampshire Police investigation so they will be providing further media information in due course.'

How have residents reacted?

Residents have been left shocked and scared to let their children outside after a police officer was stabbed just metres from their homes.

Gemma Connor was visiting the play park when she witnessed the aftermath.

‘I was at the playground to collect my two children,’ she said.

‘I saw the police officer on the floor with another person beside him putting his hand on his back and applying pressure.

‘At the same time there was a man running away from the scene. It was surreal - I was thinking “is this really happening?”.

‘I was shaking as I was so scared. Some of the children saw him on the floor and were really upset.

‘I walked some of them home and they were in tears.’

READ MORE: Residents say they are in shock after attack near Stamshaw adventure playground

Well-wishes flood in for stabbed officer

People in Portsmouth and across the county have posted well-wishes on social media.

On the Hampshire Constabulary Facebook page, Wendy Bailey said: Thank you to this officer and all of you who serve and protect us ...we are very grateful...I hope the injured officer gets the help they need to get over this x.’

Fran Lamb said: ‘Thoughts are with the officer and colleagues and the officers family and friends. The public do care x.’

Read more of what the public had to say here

How have police federation reacted to stabbing?

The stabbing of a police officer is ‘shocking and unacceptable’ – a police representative has warned.

Hampshire Police Federation secretary Garry Smith said: ‘It’s rare, shocking and unacceptable.’

You can read what the police federation had to say in full here

What charges the man has been arrested on have not been revealed by police yet.

However we will bringing you all the latest updates here in our live blog