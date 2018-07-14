Everything you may have missed from Portsmouth City Council meetings this week

EVEN though football is no longer coming home it certainly kept councillors busy this week.

From council leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson's initial response that there was no way Portsmouth could show the World Cup final on the big screen, to a slither of hope from Cllr Steve Pitt on Tuesday that it could happen, to former leader Cllr Donna Jones insisting she would've made it happen...right back to Cllr Vernon-Jackson deciding once and for all, it could not be done.

The reason - Hampshire police advising against it.

This left many disappointed, although surely not as disappointed as they were by Wednesday's result which meant the whole debate was therefore irrelevant. Oh well, it was fun while it lasted.

In the mean time the Southsea sea defences consultations are still capturing the attention of the hundreds of residents eager to have their say.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson attended Thursday's East Southsea Neighbourhood Forum to talk to locals about a range of issues across the city. And sure enough the sea defences made an appearance. He said: 'We are trying to do as much public consultation as possible. I think on the first two days on this round of consultations we had more people attending than at the first few years.

'And we are trying to talk to people across the city. Because if someone is from Cosham it is still their seafront.'

The full council on Tuesday was a fairly tame affair with motions receiving cross-party support.

Among them were agreeing to write to the government against police cuts, writing to the government to continue to support veterans in the city and writing to the government against proposed housing targets of more than 800 a year.

I'm sensing a theme here.

There was also the plan to discuss overnight parking for campervans at a future date and some bickering about whether President Donald Trump would be welcome in Portsmouth - also rather irrelevant as he never showed his face in the city.

In lighter news though, Lord Mayor Lee Mason continued his fight for a fitter Portsmouth by encouraging councillors to weigh themselves at the meeting with a view to do it again in a year's time to see which party could shed the most pounds. I'll get back to you on that one in 12 months.

And finally Thursday's traffic and transportation meeting was a mixed bag.

Proposed additional parking permit zones for the city could not be discussed after it was revealed the transport boss, Cllr Lynn Stagg, lived in one of the zones and therefore had a vested interest.

But at least one firm decision was made. The city will trial an innovative parking app that will show drivers where empty spaces are in a bid to cut congestion and made parking easier.

There really is an app for everything.