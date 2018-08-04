Everything you may have missed from Portsmouth City Council meetings this week 

IT MAY have been waging for several years but now the next stage in the battle for the parking zones has begun.

Following the apparent mix-up that led to the need for a second crack at the traffic and transportation meeting, this week the decision to go ahead with consultations on residents' parking zones was made.

Lib Dems were insistent the review was what residents wanted and the changes would benefit homeowners across the city. The Tories were not so enamoured and thought not enough evidence was presented to back this up.

Ultimately the decision came down to Cllr Ben Dowling, as the only cabinet member who does not live in an affected area.

He said: 'This is about approving a report that recommends consulting a number of people in the city as to whether they would like a parking zone.

'The whole city is very keen that we improve parking in general.'

It's important to remember that none of the new or altered zones have been given the green-light, just that it could do in the future after consultations.

There was another Lib Dem/Tory spat over the council leader's plans to buy the St James' Hospital site to provide affordable housing and a dementia village.

Cllr Luke Stubbs was not convinced by Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson's intentions. He said: 'Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson is saying he can make a profit buying St James' Hospital.

'When City and Country bought Kingston Prison as part of a deal with other prisons they realised they couldn't make a profit out of it. Gerald is talking about buying St James', converting it and still making a profit. I don't think it can't be done, especially if City and Country can't make the prison work.'

A bid for the hospital has yet to be made.

But now something that faced little opposition and the decision to restrict houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) in the city.

As of Tuesday HMOs can no longer be built in rows of three or more and cannot sit either side of a residential home.

There will also be steps taken in the future to ensure HMOs are properly licensed as well as creating an online register of HMOs that residents can use to check whether shared housing in their road is known to the council.

Considering the amount of residents in Portsmouth that have gripes with HMOs, this is surely welcome news to many.

There was also hope given to families in the city in need of housing by the announcement the council is eligible to bid for extra funding from the government.

If successful the council could be able to borrow enough money to pay for 65 new homes.

But housing boss, Cllr Darren Sanders, believed it wasn't good enough. He said: 'Although it is a step forward, councils should be given the freedom to bid for money when they need it.'

We will just have to wait and see if the money comes through.