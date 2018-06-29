Everything you need to know about Portsmouth’s new Five Guys restaurant

Five Guys will be opening a new restaurant in Portsmouth in a few weeks.

The popular American burger chain are moving into the city in just over two weeks - not that we are counting down the days.

The company - which specialises in burgers, fries and milkshakes - has more than 80 restaurants across the UK.

The Portsmouth restaurant will be adding to its branches in Whitley Shopping Centre and Southampton.

Where will it be and when does it open?

Five Guys will be opening its new Portsmouth restaurant in the Gunwharf Quays on Monday, July 16.

The restaurant will be on the upper level of the outlet shopping centre, next to Hollywood Bowl - so will make a perfect after bowling or shopping meal.

What is Five Guys?

Founded in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986, by married couple Janine and Jerry Murrell - Five Guys specialises in burgers, fries and milkshakes.

Five Guys says that all food is cooked fresh to order with ingredients sourced from local suppliers.

The name Five Guys comes from the fact that The Murrell’s had ‘Five Guys’ in the family - dad Jerry and four sons.

The burger chain has rapidly expanded since the turn of the millennium and President Barrack Obama is even reportedly a fan - he was snapped buying a burger at a Washington DC branch in 2011.

Five Guys made the jump across the pond in 2013 and now has more than 80 restaurants across the country.

What is on the menu?

Five Guys offers traditional burgers like hamburgers, cheese burgers, bacon burger and bacon cheeseburger, as well as a range of different toppings to finish off your burger such as lettuce and tomato and grilled mushrooms.

The buns are baked with a ‘secret recipe using free range eggs’ while the patties are 120 day grain-finished from family owned farms in Ireland and UK.

Five Guys have two varieties of fries - Five Guys style or Cajun style - as well as offering cheese dog, bacon dog and cheese bacon dog.

If you don’t fancy a burger or hot dog, they also offer veggie sandwiches, grilled cheese sandwhich and BLT.

Five Guys is also famous for its range of Milkshakes including vanilla, peanut butter, Oreo cookie pieces, salted caramel, malted milk, cherry, strawberry, banana, chocolate and strawberry.

Do Five Guys deliver?

The chain has teamed up with takeaway delivery service Deliveroo to offer deliveries in some places, but at the moment that appears to be limited to simply London so you will have to take the trip down to Gunwharf Quays to get a burger I am afraid.