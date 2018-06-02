Excitement building for return of seafood festival

ORGANISERS are hoping to build on the success of last year’s inaugural Portsmouth Seafood Festival, with this year’s event taking place at the end of the month.

Portsmouth Seafood Festival will be returning to Gunwharf Quays on June 30 and July 1, celebrating the city’s seafood and fishing heritage.

Founder of event sponsor Spice Island Chilli, Liam Coleman, said: ‘We are incredibly excited and proud to be involved in the second Portsmouth Seafood Festival. Building upon the success of last year’s landmark event this year is shaping up to be bigger and better.’