Excitement builds ahead of Portsmouth business expo at Pyramids

MORE than 600 businesses have signed up to attend a major business exhibition.

The Portsmouth Business Expo is due to take place on Thursday at The Pyramids Centre in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea.

The show will see exhibition stands, workshops, seminars and free business advice as well as speeches from top names in business. It is free to attend.

Katherine Dickens, one of the organisers, said: ‘We have had such a fantastic response from the local business community in regards to the expo this year.

‘Everyone we’ve spoken to has said how excited they are and there is a real buzz about the event around the city. It’s just a great day for local companies to do some great business.’

She said the exhibition was open to all businesses looking to grow and prosper in Portsmouth.

The expo will get under way at 8am with breakfast networking hosted by Network My Club. The breakfast will coincide with the Network Pompey Business Club monthly meeting, which Network My Club run in partnership with and at Portsmouth Football Club.

A packed day of speakers will start at 10.30am with Gavin Lumsden, a qualified teacher and co-founder of Essential Teaching UK Ltd, speaking about training.

Daniel Disney, from Gosport, one of the world’s leading social selling experts, will be talking about social selling at 11am.

Emma-Louise Munro Wilson will be talking about how to network at 11.30am.

Naomi Johnson will be discussing LinkedIn at 12.30pm, David Harris will talk about marketing at 1pm and Steven Mullins will be talking about ways to increase profits at 1.30pm.

The show has been sponsored by Silver Lining Convergence, Portsmouth City Council and The Hampshire Chamber of Commerce.

For more information go to b2bexpos.co.uk/portsmouth.