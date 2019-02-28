MORE than a million amateur footballers can now pay their match fees and subs with their phones, the Football Association has announced.

There will be no more mad dashes to the cash point or rooting around in bags to find coins as the Matchday App will now allow players to use digital payment service Paypal.

Each year grassroots clubs across the country spend valuable time chasing late payments and miss out on millions pounds of uncollected fees, according to FA estimates.

But now the Matchday App is set to revolutionise the way players pay match fees, annual subs and even fines.

Former England international Lee Dixon said: ‘Paying with cash in grassroots football has been a problem for years.

READ MORE: Portsmouth defender optimistic over injury prospects

‘When I first started playing, my mum would give me a couple of pounds to pay my subs, which I'd tuck it into my sock.

‘Come full time I'd have lost the coins and my manager would be out of pocket.

‘Things haven't really changed in decades.

‘We shouldn't underestimate what this app could do for the grassroots game. Providing teams with steady income is essential to the sport's future success.’

According to the FA, 80 per cent of clubs currently rely on cash, with 74 per cent of club officials saying they waste time chasing late payments from players and parents, with clubs reporting up to 40 per cent of fees are no collected.

But after agreeing a new partnership with Paypal, the FA say that players will now be able pay digitally via the Matchday App.

READ MORE: Portsmouth boss backs ‘jaded’ Jamal Lowe for Bradford City recall

FA director of digital engagement Russell James explained: ‘This signals our intent to further bring grassroots football into the digital age, making the game more accessible for all.

‘Importantly, this service will help save time and reduce administration for those people who dedicate their time to organising the football that so many people enjoy.

‘Working with PayPal, the market leaders in their field, can only have a positive impact for everyone at grassroots football.’

The app also makes it easier for grassroots teams to organise themselves, the FA said.

It will include features that allow club secretaries, managers and players to organise training sessions, pick their team and send out updates to players.

Players themselves can also share their availability and view fixtures, results and league tables.

PayPal UK's director of mobile payments Rob Harper said: ‘Technology is enabling us to move away from cash in almost all aspects of life, and the beautiful game is next.

‘Those forgotten fivers to pay for subs soon add up and become a real headache for managers.

‘Together with The FA, we've devised an easy way for players to leave their wallet or chequebook at home, and use their PayPal digital wallet to settle up instead.

‘With over 24 million PayPal account holders in the UK, we are well-placed to drive positive and lasting change for the sport.’