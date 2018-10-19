Facebook reacts to survey on most avoided places in Portsmouth

READERS have reacted to a survey about the most avoided areas in the city.

Somers Town was the most commonly avoided area, followed by Buckland. Both areas are consistently first and second in the list.

But Commercial Road has risen to the third most avoided place – up from ninth in 2014.

Those reading the article on The News, Portsmouth Facebook page have shared their opinions on the survey and their local area.

Around 1,200 people took part in the Community Safety Survey, carried out every two years by the Safer Portsmouth Partnership.

Graham Lacey said: 'Not surprising these are the same places we avoided or exercised caution in the fifties and sixties!'

Mandy Elverson said: 'Lived in Paulsgrove for the last 39 years love it here.'

Graham Barrett said: 'Commercial Road is a no go area... it's a dump.'

Chris Lloyd said: ‘Southampton.’

Stephanie Baker said: 'Nothing wrong with Somerstown it's a lot better now than 15 years ago, the main problem in the part I live is the students. I would rather live here than Fratton because after 10 years of living on Fratton Road I feel safer here.’

Ali Yildirim said: 'According to this survey they avoid all of Portsmouth!'

Katie-Anne Jones said: 'It's not the areas it's the people that have bad reputation and no respect for others.'

Justin Chambers said: ‘After living all over Pompey for 30 years I would say Fratton is the worst.'

Ashleigh Russell said: 'I personally don't think there's anything wrong with Somerstown.'

Kathy White said: 'Avoid commercial road like the plague.'

Michelle Clark said: ' I moved from North End to Fratton area and can't believe how much quieter it is! Parking is better and past 7pm I don't hear anything.'

Joanna Quade said: 'Top avoided area = Portsmouth.'

Cherelle Ash said: 'Love living in Buckland.'

Alex Drakos said: 'Hardly, I grew up in Somers Town and then moved to Buckland in my mid 20s. I would avoid the Guildhall way more than the other two!'

Jeremy Young said: 'Southsea? Well I have never seen or had a problem here.'

Sonia Newell said: 'No surprise there. I have the unfortunate pleasure of living in Somers Town, or as we refer to it Scummerstown.'