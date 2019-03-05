Fairtrade fortnight returns

FAIRTRADE Fortnight has made its annual return to the county and organisers are keen to show that products don’t have to break the bank.

Sue James from the Portsmouth Fairtrade Forum says bringing more Fairtrade products into cupboards is cheaper than people think.

She said: ‘It’s a myth that fairtrade is much more expensive than other products, if it is more expensive then it’s only going to be the matter of a few pence.

‘Even if people buy fairtrade occasionally it will make a difference. Six per cent of the tea we drink in Britain is on fair trade terms, and tea producers are some of the worst exploited in the world; so we just need a few more people buying it.’

This year’s campaign theme is #SheDeserves ‘a living income’ which focuses on giving women, farmers and producers a fair wage in developing countries in places like West Africa.

Coffee mornings will be held in Havant and Portsmouth on Friday by the Mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan respectively.

There will also be a ‘fairtrade toppings’ pancake evening today at Havant United Reformed Church in Elm Lane between 7pm and 9pm.

Find out more at portsmouthfairtrade.org.uk