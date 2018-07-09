Fareham MP Suella Braverman has not resigned, according to reports

Fareham MP Suella Braverman has not resigned from her ministerial position, according to reports.

Following David Davis decision to resign as the Brexit Secretary last night it had been reported that Mrs Braverman had also stepped down as parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

However the government has reportedly confirmed that the Fareham MP has not quit.

Huffington Post Deputy Political Editor Owen Bennett tweeted at 9.52am today: ‘Suella Braverman has NOT resigned. Confirmed by Downing Street.’

Mrs Braverman was also filmed at No. 10 Downing Street by Sky News accompanied by Theresa May’s Director of Communications Robbie Gibb.

Sky News Faisal Islam tweeted: ‘Our @RaynerSkyNews has found @SuellaBraverman at number 10 with @RobbieGibb - offers an interview later - does she have the job?’

In the video filmed by Sky News, the reporter asks Mrs Braverman to confirm whether she has resigned or remains in her position, but gets no reply, the reporter then asks if she has been made the new Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union but gets no reply.

Mrs Braverman held a Brexit Q&A session for residents at Portchester Community School Hall at the end of last month.

Dominic Raab has replaced David Davis as the Secretary of State for Departing the European Union.