Farlington gym-goers to compete in sports day challenge for kids’ cancer charity

SIXTY adults will be reminiscing over their school days as they take part in a sports day challenge for a children’s cancer charity.

Members of personal training gym SC Vital Fitness in Farlington will compete in a summer games day tomorrow to raise funds for The Amelia-Mae Foundation.

The charity’s mission is to support children and families affected by Neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer.

Sean Cole, the 45-year-old owner of the gym, said the event will have the elements of kids’ sports days but with fitness challenges too.

He said: ‘The Amelia-Mae Foundation pays for children with neuroblastoma and their families to go to places like Disneyland, it’s a very worthwhile cause close to many people’s hearts.

‘On Saturday there will be a series of five events and members will compete in teams for trophies, medals and prizes.

‘We've got a mock-up of an egg and spoon race that goes into a heavy prowler push and water balloon throwing where people have to catch them then go on the rowing machine.

‘Members get a day of fun and will be donating funds and buying cakes, coffees, ice creams and gift bags if they want to, and they can donate however much they want.

‘The public can also drop in and leave a donation for the foundation.

'This charity resonates with everyone because most of our members have got children themselves, so they're all really on board with this.’

The charity was set up by the family of Amelia-Mae Davies after she died of neuroblastoma aged two in 2013.

Sean’s gym hosts a number of charity events per year and in December the group raised almost £450 for the Rowans Hospice after one of its members, Pompey fan Gary Martin, lost his life to cancer.

It was gym-goer Terry West, 26, who asked Sean if the group could support the Amelia-Mae Foundation.

He said: ‘The foundation is a cause local boxers support like Andy Gatenby, he was coached by John Murray who was Amelia-Mae’s uncle.

‘I know John myself and from the minute I heard Amelia-Mae’s story it grabbed me.

‘I’ve been fundraising for the charity for a while, last year I did a man vs mountain challenge and went up Mount Snowdon with five friends and we raised £3,000.

‘Saturday will be really fun and I hope we can at least get £1,000 out of it for the charity.’

The event on Saturday will take place at SC Vital Fitness, Mountbatten Business Park, from 9am-1pm.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/terry-west.