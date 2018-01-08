Ferry firm opens ‘milestone’ building in Portsmouth

Have your say

FERRY firm Wightlink has opened its new ‘milestone’ customer building.

The development is part of a £45m investment into its Portsmouth-Fishbourne route, with a new hybrid energy ship under construction as well.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of the city Council, opened the three-storey centre, which houses Costa Coffee. It includes a ticket office and toilets, and refreshments.

Cllr Jones said: ‘I have followed Wightlink’s ambitious project with interest from the outset and applaud this major investment in Portsmouth and its routes to the Isle of Wight.’

Maps researched by historian Dr Graham Heaney are on display at the building.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: ‘Our new customer building is the latest milestone in our investment in our key cross-Solent route.’