Festival goes global as Victorious Festival announces worldwide lineup

VIBRANT sounds from all four corners of the earth will be heard across Portsmouth’s seafront at Victorious Festival later this year.

The organisers of the festival, which will be taking place on Southsea seafront on August 26-28, have announced the line-up for the event’s World Music Village.

Curated by the charity Arms Around The Child, world fans can expect a cornucopia of flamboyant music from cultures far and wide.

It aims to bring together an eclectic array of international flavours and sounds and Portsmouth’s homegrown talent to create a fusion of art, beauty and love that represents the global nature of the city.

Saturday promises a serious dub reggae party with legendary sound system Channel One, as well as a big return from Swedish hip-hop pioneer Neneh Cherry who had the whole village grooving back in 2016.

Fresh young blues talent will also be given the spotlight through the soulful music of Le Beaux and Tilda Allie, after the World Music Village partnered with BIMM.

A Bollywood theme will fill the air on Sunday with the international sounds of The Turbans, along with Dr.DJ and his Bhangra Bollywood Dance party experience.

Elsewhere on the bill is African, Latin and Reggae sounds from The Majestic, Fellowship of Groove and Africappella – as well as an assortment of hip-hop, salsa dance, upbeat funk and big brass.

The World Music Village is also hosting The People’s Lounge Tent once again this year – a collective of artists, musicians, poets and DJs.

This alternative enclave will display and celebrate Portsmouth’s diverse local talent. Live music, spoken word poetry, visual art, Tai Chi and workshops will run throughout the weekend.

On Saturday TPL will host a day of hip-hop and urban vibes to explore the underground elements of the city’s music scene with Omar Baba, Hang Dai Kingdome and more – with jazz, funk and soul music taking over on the Sunday.

For tickets people can go to victoriousfestival.co.uk