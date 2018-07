Have your say

PEOPLE are being invited to a summer fete.

It was reported in yesterday’s News that the event was being held on Sunday.

It is however taking place at the vicarage garden at St Cuthbert’s Church in Lichfield Road, Copnor, on Saturday.

It runs from 12pm to 4pm and entry is just 50 pence.

There will be stalls, sideshows and refreshments.