Filmmakers challenged to make a movie in 48 hours for ‘Portsmouth Oscars’

BUDDING movie-makers will have a chance to win a Portsmouth version of the Oscars and attend a glittering gala awards ceremony.

Entries are now open for the 2018 DVMISSION 48-Hour Film Challenge – the longest-running two-day film challenge in the UK.

Getting creative are William Daubeny, Jonny White, Verity Jones, George Jones, Lee McMahon, Nathan Eagle, Steven Wilson, Scott Castles and Chevy Mclaren

It’s an exciting film festival with a difference as films screened at the gala awards ceremony are made over just 48 hours.

Film-makers are put to the test over a weekend when they are given a film title, genre and line of dialogue at 5pm on Friday, March 9.

Teams then have just 48 hours to make a two-minute film and upload it by 5pm on Sunday, March 11.

Entrant Ben Sutton said: ‘It has taught me so much about the practice of film-making and has contributed to a lot of my knowledge. The experience I have gained has secured me work professionally and I consider DVMISSION to have directly contributed to that success.’

Emma Jackson and Tom Beange get creative

Steven Cooper added: ‘DVMISSION has had a real impact on the film community in Portsmouth, especially through social media where lots of friendships are formed.

‘I do the challenge as it’s fun and as a film-maker I enjoy the challenge of making something different every year.’

Films shortlisted by a team of judges are then watched by contestants dressed in their best suits and frocks at the awards night the following weekend.

Described as the film-making event of the year by DVMISSION, it has now been running for 12 years.

People of all abilities are encouraged to enter even if they have no previous experience.

Entrants must be 16 or over.

The challenge has been the springboard for those looking to make the breakthrough in their careers. The city council has given £400 to the project.

Director Roy Hanney said: ‘There is no reason not to take part, especially as you will be joining a warm and welcoming community of local filmmakers.

The DVMISSION LIVE awards ceremony takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 17 at The Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road, Southsea.

To take part, visit filmfreeway.com/festival/DVMISSION18.

To buy tickets for the night, go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.