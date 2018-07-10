Fire above commercial premises in the city centre

Firefighters on top of the unit in Commercial Road, as they fought the blaze. Credit: Southsea Fire Station
FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle a blaze above a commercial unit in the city centre. 

Crews from Southsea and Portchester attended a second-floor fire at a building being refurbished in Commercial Road yesterday. 

Receiving the call at about 6.30pm, personnel put out the blaze using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, an aerial ladder platform and tactical ventilation. 

Workers involved in the refurbishment of the building – at the northern end of Commercial Road – were all evacuated to safety, without injury. 

Firefighters said members of the public were watching in the street as they arrived, with smoke billowing out of a top-floor window. 

A spokesperson for Southsea Fire Station said a ‘stop’ message was issued at about 8.30pm. 