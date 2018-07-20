Fire after vape battery left on charge in Portsmouth wardrobe leaves two with burns

Have your say

A BEDROOM fire that caused ‘extensive damage’ and left two people with minor burns was started after a vape battery was left on charge in a wardrobe.

The Magdalen Road fire, in Hilsea, was contained to the bedroom after it started just before 11pm last night, as the residents closed the door and kept it shut.

A spokesman from Cosham Fire Station said this was crucial in containing the fire and the damage it caused to the bedroom, on the first floor of

a terraced home, but made note the device was surrounded by clothes.

He said: ‘We believe the fire was started by a vape battery charger which was inside a wardrobe in the bedroom, surrounded by clothes.

‘Anything on charge must be observed at all times and positioned in a good space with good surroundings.

‘The fire was well-developed when we got there, and there is extensive damage to the bedroom.’

Two residents were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Smoke alarms were fitted to the property and neighbours’ after the fire was extinguished.