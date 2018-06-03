Fire crews deal with ‘deliberate’ blaze at mental health unit in Portsmouth

Have your say

A FIRE that was ‘deliberately’ started in the early hours of the morning at a mental health unit in Portsmouth was dealt with by firefighters from Cosham, Southsea and Portchester.

Between 3am and 3.30am the crews, along with police and an ambulance, arrived at The Orchards on Locksway Road, Milton, after it was reported a middle-aged man staying at the unit set fire to his bed.

The Orchards, run by Solent NHS Trust, is on the site of St James’ Hospital.

The unit is for adults aged 18 and over experiencing a mental health crisis.

Acting crew manager Lee Merritt, from Cosham Fire Station, said his team were on the scene for about an hour-and-a-half.

He said: ‘There was quite a bit of damage to the mattress, where the fire originated, and smoke damage in the room.

‘But the fire was contained to the bedroom itself.

‘Staff dealt with the male staying in the room.’

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was started deliberately, and that an investigation will now be carried out.

The Orchards forms part of the Acute Care Pathway, with two adult mental health wards – a secure ward called Maples and an open door ward called Hawthorns.

One truck from Cosham and two trucks from Southsea attended the incident.

South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted to find out if the man was injured.