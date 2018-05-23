Fire crews deal with spate of bin fires in Portsmouth

FIREFIGHTERS were called out four times last night through to the early hours of the morning today, to deliberately-started bin fires.

The first call out for Southsea Fire Station was at 10pm, with the last at 5am, and the crew visited three areas in Buckland.

Firefighters went to Arnaud Close, an area near to the playground, and Seymour Close twice.

Crew manager Alex Haye said: ‘As soon as we were back we got called out again.

‘It’s dangerous, a waste of our resources and one of the bin sheds was damaged - they are almost integral to the buildings themselves and it’s very easy for the fire to spread.

‘It’s very irresponsible, the police are investigating.’