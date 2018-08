A FIRE which started on the third floor of a property in Eastney and spread to its roof was tackled by fire crews from four different stations today.

At 12.52pm they were called to Centurion Gate, and spent an hour-and-a-half putting out the fire, which has seriously damaged the roof of the property.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Portchester attended.

More information to follow.