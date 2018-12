A FIRE has completely destroyed the lounge of a Portsmouth flat.

The fire started in the lounge of the ground-floor flat, which is in a two-storey block of apartments known an Phoenix Square, Hilsea, at lunchtime today

Fire crews were called at 12.44pm with firefighters from Cosham attending the incident.

All persons inside the flat were accounted for, but heat and smoke damaged 60 per cent of the rest of the flat.

It is not yet known how the fire started.