Firefighters summit epic  epic charity ladder climb

FIREFIGHTERS scaled the height of the world’s tallest mountain while racing up and down ladders for charity.

Crews from across West Sussex tackled the fundraising feet in Chichester, which has since raised more than £2,000.

Two ladders were pitched against scaffolding with crews taking just six hours to climb 17,696m – the height of Mount Everest.

They were supported by members of the public, who also got involved in the charity climb.

Firefighter Ian Sinfield, who supported with the organisation of the event, said: ‘The support from the public has been remarkable, from donating prizes for our raffle to helping us complete our toughest challenge yet.

‘The success of the event was exceptional and we look forward to taking on the ladder climb again next year.’

The money will go to the Fire Fighters Charity. The event was held on Saturday at Chichester fire station and supported by NJS Scaffolding.