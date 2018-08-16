Firemen hold terror training 

FIREFIGHTERS at Southampton Airport held a training course designed to help the public manage a terrorist attack situation.

Mayor of Eastleigh Bruce Tennent piloted the citizenAID course. The course was delivered by the airport’s firefighters as part of the EchoFour Training Centre.

The mayor and a number of companies, such as Carnival UK and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, were given training on how to manage a terrorist attack situation and how to help injured people before the emergency services arrive.

Cllr Tennent said: ‘You really hope that you won’t have to be in a situation where you need it but, if you do, the experience is invaluable.’

Peter Hart, EchoFour training manager, said: ‘CitizenAID develops skills that you will hopefully never need but the programme allows you to be prepared and not scared so you could help save a life.’