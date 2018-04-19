Firm helps school pupils through to challenge finals

Have your say

AN ENVIRONMENTAL consultancy has sponsored a school’s participation in a brand new challenge.

The LionHeart Programme, which has been delivered to over 409,000 young pupils across the country, brings students together to produce and present business proposals.

Topics of discussion include HR, Finance and Marketing.

Thanks to the help from Portsmouth firm Helistrat, pupils at King Richard School in Paulsgrove are working under the guidance of trained business coaches to further their development.

The students were recently tasked with identifying 16 local community groups.

Working in teams, they produced plans to help their chosen group before presenting them to a panel of Helistrat judges.

The winning team used social and broadcast media to launch a national youth football tennis league.

The initiative aimed to boost confidence and help them to make new friends while promoting awareness of various pressures experiences by young people.

The team will now go on to the regional final, which takes place in London in the autumn.

Gareth Hughes, headteacher of King Richard School, said: ‘We were delighted to work with Helistrat on the exciting LionHeart initiative.

‘We are extremely grateful to them for their vision and generosity in enabling the project to happen.

‘I loved seeing the students having to justify their ideas to colleagues from industry.

‘I sincerely hope this is the beginning of a productive partnership between the school and Helistrat.’

Helistrat’s CEO Harvey Laud said: ‘It was great to see the enthusiasm and creativity of the students of King Richard School.

‘It’s vital that we give young people more of this type of practical business experience.’