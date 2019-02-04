Firms to discuss future of region after Brexit date

HUNDREDS of business leaders are set to meet to discuss what the future will hold for the Solent region after Brexit.

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) will hold its ‘Countdown to Brexit’ conference with 250 businesses and public sector leaders looking at future economic opportunities and the potential changes that might impact businesses and individuals in the UK.

Speakers at the event, which will be held at the Hilton Ageas Bowl in Hedge End, will consider the technical and other business-based advancements happening across the Solent region, and how corporate resilience will be key in the future.

Solent LEP chairman Gary Jeffries will provide an update on the organisation’s important work to develop the region’s economic landscape and its vision for 2050.

He said: ‘Businesses are key drivers of the economy here in the Solent and Brexit is undoubtedly the biggest topic on their lips at the moment.’

The LEP, which is a locally-owned partnership between business, education and local authorities, is encouraging local businesses to attend the event and be a part of the lively discussions.

Gary added: ‘‘We’re looking forward to discussing the opportunities and challenges our changing relationship with the EU may present for the Solent in particular, at what’s set to be our most action-packed annual conference to date.’

The day will be hosted by BBC business editor Simon Jack who will give his unique insight into reporting on Brexit and chair a question time-style panel where delegates can pose their questions to the day’s speakers.

Among those set to talk at the event alongside him will be:

- Aart Hille Ris Lambers, UK commercial director at DP World Southampton, the UK's most productive container terminal

- Neil Garwood, managing director at Southampton Airport

- Hannah Clipston, partner at law firm Irwin Mitchell

- Leigh Atkinson, local director at Metro Bank

Entry is free but delegates must register to attend soon as spaces are limited.

To register for the event visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/countdown-to-brexit-solent-lep-annual-conference-2019-registration-54582507750

The event is on Tuesday March 12 and will run from 9.30am until 2pm.