First ladies walking football festival to be held 

THE first ever Ladies Walking Football Festival in Hampshire is due to be held later this month to raise money for charity.

Hosted by Pompey Ladies ITC Walking Football Club, players from across the south have been invited to take part in the festival.

Organiser Giorgio Colombi said: ‘The emphasis for this is festival and not a tournament and teams will be made up on the day from a mix of players from the various clubs so individual entries are therefore welcome.

‘We already have over 40 entries from London, Sussex, Wiltshire and Hampshire and entry fees will go to the Headway Charity.’

The festival takes place on Sunday, March 24 from 11am-1pm at Roko/Play Football in Copnor Road.

Giorgio added: ‘Walking Football has enjoyed a rapid increase in popularity and participation among men over 50 – this has led to a demand from ladies to set up Walking Football for them.’

Sessions runs every Monday at the Goals Centre, Tangier Road between 7pm and 8pm and cost £2.

For more information regarding Pompey ITC Ladies Walking Football Club email gcolombi@btinternet.com or call 07857 680533.