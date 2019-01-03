First look at designs for 163 flats and 21-bed student block in Portsmouth city centre

DESIGNS for an eleven-storey block of more than 160 flats together with a 21-bed student halls next door have been submitted in a planning bid.

PVD1 Ltd has wants to demolish buildings on Middle Street, in Somers Town, including the former All About Tea factory.

In their place the Winchester-based firm has asked Portsmouth City Council for outline permission for a six to eleven-storey block with 163 flats and two commercial units. The site could also potentially have a cafe or offices.

Just 21 car parking spaces are proposed for the apartments – with no spaces allocated for the student halls. There would be 248 cycle spaces across the two developments.

It comes after businesses had to move out of the city centre road to make way for the developer’s plans.

But Jude and John Tarrant, directors of Sunrise Stained Glass, have objected to the scheme – after finding out the plans would include redeveloping their premises.

In an objection submitted to the council, the pair said doing so was allowed, but said: ‘We have no current arrangement in place to dispose of our interest’.

The pair added: ‘The scheme will in our opinion constitute over-development and overcrowding and overbearing, especially given the proximity to the conservation areas close by.

‘It will change the skyline and setting of the centre of the city.

‘The style of the proposal is fashionable but in our view in keeping with an inner London site rather than Portsmouth.’

Student accommodation would take up 62 Middle Street, while the rest of the development would be between 32-60 Middle Street.

Permission was previously given for a four-storey building for a 66-bed student halls between 42-56 on the street.

In the application, architects said: ‘The site, which bridges between the clearly residential massing of Somers Town and the civic and educational buildings of the city centre provides a fantastic opportunity to create a better relationship between these two distinct areas.

‘The existing two-three storey building on site does not suit the prominence of the site, and does not relate to their immediate context of 22 Middle Street, Trafalgar halls of residence or University of Portsmouth Eldon building.’