Five men charged with string of ATM thefts after major police investigation

FIVE men have been charged with a string of ATM thefts across three counties, police have announced.

All five have been remanded in custody over the Christmas period in connection with 11 offences that took place between May and December this year – including the incident at the Co-op on Hambledon Road in Denmead on October 3.

Surrey and Sussex serious organised crime unit conducted a coordinated operation with the assistance of Hampshire Constabulary last week with a strike force of 70 officers across the three forces carrying out arrests and subsequent searches at a host of properties in West Sussex.

Jason Mobey, 40, of Macdonald Road, Farnham, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary (non-dwelling), conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, conspiracy to commit burglary (dwelling) and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was remanded in custody until January 18 when he will appear at Guildford Crown Court.

Jimmy Shea, 24, of Nursery Road, Alton was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary (non-dwelling) and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Les Keet, 29, of Cobbetts Close, in Normandy near Guildford, will remain in custody over charges for conspiracy to commit burglary (non-dwelling), conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, conspiracy to commit burglary (dwelling) and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both Eric Summerfield, 63, of Walnut Tree Close, Guildford, and Melvyn Beech, 47, of Kingston Road, Leatherhead, were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary (dwelling) and conspiracy to commit robbery.

A sixth man was arrested but was released on bail last week, police added.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: ‘ATM theft is a national issue and we have seen organised criminal gangs targeting more rural locations across the country including in Surrey and our neighbouring counties.

‘In the meantime, we would continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious vehicles or anyone seen acting suspiciously, as well as anyone with any information relating to any of the specific incidents that have taken place recently.

‘If you have any information which could assist, please call us on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

The 11 offences that took place included Nutbourne Service Station in Chichester on September 19, Sleaford Service Station, in Bordon on September 21 and Tesco Express, Kingsworthy, Winchester on November 5.