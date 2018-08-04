Five outdoor swimming spots in and around Portsmouth 

Have your say

The heatwave has returned once again and we are all looking for the best ways to cool down.

With the school holidays also well underway, parents will be looking for new ways to keep the little ones occupied.

Why not cool down at one of these five outdoor swimming pools in Portsmouth area.

Which makes it the perfect excuse to dust off the swimming trunks/ costume.

But as the sun is shining you don’t want to be stuck indoors. Luckily we have a selection of great outdoor swimming spots to choose from.

Hilsea Lido

This community run outdoor swimming pool in Hilsea is officially open for the summer. It has individual changing cubicles for men and women.



A number of swim aids and water games are available and there are picnic tables and plenty of spots for sunbathing.



To check for opening times visit the Hilsea Lido’s website here

Petersfield Open Air Swimming Pool



This outdoor pool is heated, so you never have to worry about whether the water will be too cold. If you or your young ones haven’t learnt how to swim yet, well it also hosts weekly swimming lessons.

It has sun loungers to rent and can be hired for large events.

However the paddling pool is currently closed until further notice.

For more details on opening hours click here

Lymington Sea Water Baths

The oldest open air sea water baths in the UK it dates back to the 1830s, it boasts stunning views of the Isle of Wight.

It has a fully staffed 110m sea water pool with inflatable obstacle courses, stand up paddle boards, aqua jousting and much more.

To check prices and opening times click here to visit the sea water baths website.

Southsea Beach

All three sections of Southsea Beach - Southsea East, West and Central - have lifeguards during the summer - from June 30 to September 2 - meaning you can go for a dip with a watchful eye over you.

However do make sure you never go for a swim alone.

Sandown Beach

If you fancy a trip over to the Isle of Wight, this is one of the island’s most popular beaches and it has lifeguards.

The lifeguards will be catching a watchful eye over the beach from July 7 to September 2.