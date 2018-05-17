Five reasons to buy Friday’s News - including an 8-page Royal Wedding pullout

In The News on Friday we have 76 pages of news and sport plus the 20-page Guide.

1. 8-page Royal Wedding pullout

2.Unmanned minehunter is handed over to the navy

3.Coach firm saves groom-to-be’s stag do

4. Government to pay back £10m to council for fire cladding work

5. School’s debt to be cleared so it can become an academy

