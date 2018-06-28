Five reasons to buy Friday’s News - including The Guide

In The News on Friday we have 68 pages of news and sport.

1. Call for new restrictions on fast food

2. Pictures and names of Portsmouth’s most wanted

3. New lottery aims to support good causes

4. Your 20-page Guide

5. Jackett has his eye on his No. 1

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.