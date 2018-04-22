Five reasons to buy Monday’s News - including Monday Sport pullout

In The News on Monday we have 48 pages of news and sport.
1. The best reports, analysis, reaction and pictures from Pompey’s home clash with Charlton
2. Fancy winning a Mulberry designer bag worth £550? Then don’t miss our exclusive competition in today’s paper
3. The vinyl countdown! We look back on a highly successful Record Store Day at the weekend?
4. Mum’s horror as four-year-old daughter picks up disgarded drug needle in city street
5. Are you an ink lover? We’ve got pictures from Portsmouth’s weekend tattoo festival
Save 20% on The News when you subscribe - Find out more here.