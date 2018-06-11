Five reasons to buy Monday’s News - including Moonlit Memories pictures

Have your say

In The News on Monday we have 48 pages of news and sport.

1. Generous donors hand over £1,000 to burglary-hit charity

2. Moonlit Memories walk pictures and report

3. Latest on arson probe at flats destroyed by blaze

4. Craig MacGillivray reveals play-off heartache is fuelling his drive for automatic promotion

5. Remember When: Salad days spent at The Camber

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.