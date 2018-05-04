Five reasons to buy Saturday’s News - including bumper 32-page Weekend magazine and Retro pullout

In The News on Saturday we have 48 pages of news and sport.

1. Our fantastic 32-page Weekend magazine is packed full of features, reviews, columnists and all the next seven days television listings

2. Stroll down memory lane, all the way back to this week in 1986, in our great eight-page nostalgia-fest Retro special

3. Read about an emotional final Blue Day for the family of Tom Prince, and their pride in how Portsmouth has rallied round their charity

4. Find out the reasons why the University of Portsmouth were keen to get involved with Pompey FC

5. And we round-up all Thursday’s local election news in a two-page spread plus a further four pages of results

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.